Four Injured in Explosion at Passenger Ship Crete Port - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) An explosion on a passenger ship Blue Star Horizon in the port of Heraklion on the Greek island of Crete left four injured, local outlet cretapost.gr reported Monday.

Preliminary data indicates that the blast may have come from the engine room.

At the time of the incident, there were no passengers on the ship.