UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Injured In Explosion, Fire At Chemical Factory In Spain - Civil Defense Agency

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 12:30 AM

Four Injured in Explosion, Fire at Chemical Factory in Spain - Civil Defense Agency

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Four people were injured on Tuesday in an explosion and fire at a petrochemical factory in the Spanish province of Tarragona, the local civil defense agency said.

"The emergency medical service of Catalonia confirmed that four people were injured, with major burns," the agency said on Twitter.

It added that there was no information about toxic fumes, but local residents were asked to close windows and doors as a preventive measure.

Some highways and train services have been blocked because of the explosion and fire at IQOXE factory.

According to local media, representatives of the Catalan government are headed to the scene of the incident. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has spoken to Quim Torra, the head of the Catalan government, about the situation.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Prime Minister Twitter Tarragona Media Government

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Zaab ..

33 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Board of Trustees of Universi ..

30 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope ..

30 minutes ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Likens Soleimani's Assass ..

48 minutes ago

Libyan Prime Minister Meets With US Ambassador in ..

48 minutes ago

UN Calls on Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal to Preser ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.