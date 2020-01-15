Four Injured in Explosion, Fire at Chemical Factory in Spain - Civil Defense Agency

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Four people were injured on Tuesday in an explosion and fire at a petrochemical factory in the Spanish province of Tarragona, the local civil defense agency said.

"The emergency medical service of Catalonia confirmed that four people were injured, with major burns," the agency said on Twitter.

It added that there was no information about toxic fumes, but local residents were asked to close windows and doors as a preventive measure.

Some highways and train services have been blocked because of the explosion and fire at IQOXE factory.

According to local media, representatives of the Catalan government are headed to the scene of the incident. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has spoken to Quim Torra, the head of the Catalan government, about the situation.