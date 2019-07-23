(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Four civilians, including one minor, were injured in a rocket attack by terrorists on the Syrian Christian city of As Suqaylabiyah in northern Hama province near the Idlib de-escalation zone, local media reported on Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Four civilians, including one minor, were injured in a rocket attack by terrorists on the Syrian Christian city of As Suqaylabiyah in northern Hama province near the Idlib de-escalation zone, local media reported on Monday.

Terrorists fired rockets toward As Suqaylabiyah from positions in the provinces of Hama and Idlib, the SANA news agency reported.

The injured civilians were admitted to the As Suqaylabiyah hospital with shrapnel injuries of varying severity and have already received the necessary treatment.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil conflict since 2011 between President Bashar Assad's government and various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations. In May 2017, the sides managed to conclude a ceasefire agreement under mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey and establish four de-escalation zones.

Even though the northern areas of Hama province fall within these de-escalation zones, terrorists from the neighboring Idlib province systematically breach the truce and shell Hama, predominantly targeting the civilian population.