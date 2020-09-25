Four injured in Paris knife attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo

Four people were injured, two seriously, in a knife attack in Paris Friday near the former offices of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, a source close to the investigation told AFP

Two of the victims were in a critical condition, the Paris police department said, adding two suspects were on the run.

The stabbing came as a trial was underway in the capital for alleged accomplices of the authors of the January 2015 attack on the Charlie Hebdo weekly that claimed 12 lives.