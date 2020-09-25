UrduPoint.com
Four Injured In Paris Knife Attack Near Former Offices Of Charlie Hebdo

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 04:49 PM

Four injured in Paris knife attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo

Four people were injured, two seriously, in a knife attack in Paris Friday near the former offices of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, a source close to the investigation told AFP

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Four people were injured, two seriously, in a knife attack in Paris Friday near the former offices of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, a source close to the investigation told AFP.

Two of the victims were in a critical condition, the Paris police department said, adding two suspects were on the run.

The stabbing came as a trial was underway in the capital for alleged accomplices of the authors of the January 2015 attack on the Charlie Hebdo weekly that claimed 12 lives.

