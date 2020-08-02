Four Injured in Prison Riot in US State of Georgia - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) Two inmates and two staff members have been injured as a result of a riot at the Ware State Prison in the US city of Waycross, the Georgia Department of Corrections said on Sunday.

The riot broke out at 10:40 p.m. on Saturday (02:40 GMT on Sunday).

"The incident is under control and the facility is on lockdown as of 1 a.m. today.

Two staff members received minor, non life-threatening injuries and two inmates received injuries that are non life-threatening," a spokesperson told Newsweek.

The cause of the riot is unclear, but videos allegedly showing a prisoner with a gunshot wound and, separately, other inmates walking around the jail have surfaced on social media, the magazine specified.

Other media outlets report that tensions have earlier spiked in the facility due to the coronavirus outbreak.