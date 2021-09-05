UrduPoint.com

Four Injured In Protests Against Top Cleric's Inauguration In Montenegro - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 02:40 PM

Four Injured in Protests Against Top Cleric's Inauguration in Montenegro - Reports

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) Four people were injured during protests against the enthronement of Joanikije II, the new metropolitan bishop of the Montenegro and the Littoral diocese, a part of the Serbian Orthodox Church (SOC), on Sunday in the old capital of Montenegro, Cetinje, local radio and tv station RTCG reported.

Earlier this morning, police officers attempted to disperse the crowd of protesters with tear gas and stun grenades. People have been rallying since 5:00 a.m. (03:00 GMT).

In light of the protests four people were slightly injured and taken to hospital, however, were soon sent home treatment.

Joanikije is set to be ordained at the Cetinje Monastery later today. The country's nationalists, however, are against the inauguration because they view SOC priests as Serbian agents of influence.

Concerns about the safety of the upcoming enthronement ceremony have been expressed by the country's Interior Ministry and UN office and by the Serbian authorities too. On Friday, Montenegro's national security council ordered the security and intelligence agencies to increase cooperation in order to protect the constitutional order and the citizen's rights and freedoms.

Related Topics

Injured Police Interior Ministry United Nations Bishop Gas Sunday Church TV

Recent Stories

Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missi ..

Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missiles launched by Houthi militia

2 hours ago
 UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

2 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

3 hours ago
 Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s g ..

Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s growth

4 hours ago
 China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.