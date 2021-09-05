BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) Four people were injured during protests against the enthronement of Joanikije II, the new metropolitan bishop of the Montenegro and the Littoral diocese, a part of the Serbian Orthodox Church (SOC), on Sunday in the old capital of Montenegro, Cetinje, local radio and tv station RTCG reported.

Earlier this morning, police officers attempted to disperse the crowd of protesters with tear gas and stun grenades. People have been rallying since 5:00 a.m. (03:00 GMT).

In light of the protests four people were slightly injured and taken to hospital, however, were soon sent home treatment.

Joanikije is set to be ordained at the Cetinje Monastery later today. The country's nationalists, however, are against the inauguration because they view SOC priests as Serbian agents of influence.

Concerns about the safety of the upcoming enthronement ceremony have been expressed by the country's Interior Ministry and UN office and by the Serbian authorities too. On Friday, Montenegro's national security council ordered the security and intelligence agencies to increase cooperation in order to protect the constitutional order and the citizen's rights and freedoms.