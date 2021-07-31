Four Injured In Shooting In Berlin, Special Operation Underway - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 12:03 AM
Four people were injured on Friday in Berlin's district of Wedding, the police are conducting a special operation, the Berliner Zeitung newspaper reported
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Four people were injured on Friday in Berlin's district of Wedding, the police are conducting a special operation, the Berliner Zeitung newspaper reported.
Three men and one woman were injured, no further deatils are known, the newspaper said, citing rescuers.
A police operation is underway in the area, the victims were sent to hospitals.