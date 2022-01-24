BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Four people were injured as a result of a shooting in Germany's Heidelberg town, with one of them being in serious condition, Der Tagesspiegel newspaper reported on Monday, citing security sources.

The incident took place at 12:35 local time (11:35 GMT).

Earlier in the day, media reported active shooting incident on the campus of the university in Heidelberg, adding that the shooter was killed.