Four Injured in Turkey Mine Blast - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) An explosion occurred in a mine in Turkey's south, injuring four people, with two in serious condition, Turkish media reported on Sunday.

According to the A Haber broadcaster, the incident occurred in a mine owned by a private company in the Kilimli district in the coastal province of Zonguldak.

The blast injured four workers; two of them are in serious condition, the report said.

The causes of the explosion are yet unknown.