Four Injured In Turkey Mine Blast - Reports
Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2022 | 05:20 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) An explosion occurred in a mine in Turkey's south, injuring four people, with two in serious condition, Turkish media reported on Sunday.
According to the A Haber broadcaster, the incident occurred in a mine owned by a private company in the Kilimli district in the coastal province of Zonguldak.
The blast injured four workers; two of them are in serious condition, the report said.
The causes of the explosion are yet unknown.