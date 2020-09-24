UrduPoint.com
Four Inmates, 3 Policemen Killed During Attempted Jailbreak In Egypt - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 01:50 AM

Four Inmates, 3 Policemen Killed During Attempted Jailbreak in Egypt - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Four death row inmates were gunned down near Cairo amid a prison break attempt, while three police officers died trying to stop them, the Youm7 newspaper reported, citing security sources.

According to the newspaper, the incident took place in the morning when the inmates made an escape attempt from the Tora maximum-security prison, 18-miles south of Cairo.

They stumbled upon two penitentiary officers and one conscript. Penitentiary workers were killed in an ensued clash. The four inmates were shot to death.

