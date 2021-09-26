Four Inmates Dead, 1 Injured in Attempted Jailbreak in Philippines - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) Four inmates were killed and another one sustained injuries in an attempted jailbreak in the south of the Philippines on Sunday morning, the Philippines News Agency reported, citing the police.

According to Col.

James Goforth, the director of the Surigao del Sur police provincial office, 11 inmates ” all members of the Communist Party's armed wing New People's Army ” attempted to escape from the Lianga Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) at around 6:35 a.m. (22:35 GMT Saturday).

Warning shots were fired as the escapees rushed to the main gate of the prison compound.

"As the inmates disregarded the warning shots, the BJMP personnel were forced to fire at the fleeing inmates," Goforth told the news agency.

Three prisoners died on the site, with another two taken to a hospital. One of those hospitalized was declared dead on arrival, while the other is undergoing treatment.