UrduPoint.com

Four Inmates Dead, 1 Injured In Attempted Jailbreak In Philippines - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Four Inmates Dead, 1 Injured in Attempted Jailbreak in Philippines - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) Four inmates were killed and another one sustained injuries in an attempted jailbreak in the south of the Philippines on Sunday morning, the Philippines News Agency reported, citing the police.

According to Col.

James Goforth, the director of the Surigao del Sur police provincial office, 11 inmates ” all members of the Communist Party's armed wing New People's Army ” attempted to escape from the Lianga Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) at around 6:35 a.m. (22:35 GMT Saturday).

Warning shots were fired as the escapees rushed to the main gate of the prison compound.

"As the inmates disregarded the warning shots, the BJMP personnel were forced to fire at the fleeing inmates," Goforth told the news agency.

Three prisoners died on the site, with another two taken to a hospital. One of those hospitalized was declared dead on arrival, while the other is undergoing treatment.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Army Police Jail Died Sur Surigao Philippines SITE Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospit ..

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospital successfully performs 12 ro ..

5 hours ago
 UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judici ..

UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judicial Officers /UIHJ/ Congress in ..

5 hours ago
 Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are ke ..

Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are key problems of social media inf ..

5 hours ago
 Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the D ..

Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the Dubai Schools project

6 hours ago
 UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Champi ..

UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Championships

6 hours ago
 UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the â€˜E ..

UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the â€˜Expo 2020 Tourâ€™

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.