KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Four insurgents were killed in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province, as a clash erupted following their attack on police checkpoints, a spokesman for the provincial police chief told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, insurgents attacked police checkpoints in Khoshi district. No policemen were harmed in the attacks and four insurgents were killed in retaliation," Shapoor Ahmadzai said.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.