UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Insurgents Killed In Afghanistan's East After Attack On Police Checkpoints - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

Four Insurgents Killed in Afghanistan's East After Attack on Police Checkpoints - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Four insurgents were killed in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province, as a clash erupted following their attack on police checkpoints, a spokesman for the provincial police chief told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, insurgents attacked police checkpoints in Khoshi district. No policemen were harmed in the attacks and four insurgents were killed in retaliation," Shapoor Ahmadzai said.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Police

Recent Stories

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council discuss prepara ..

42 minutes ago

SCFA holds webinar on strategic concepts and balan ..

57 minutes ago

SEA supports educational institutions&#039; effort ..

1 hour ago

DIFC Presidential Directive ends on 31st July 2020

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed to visit Korea on Friday

2 hours ago

Folk singer Ata Ullah Esa Khelvi rejects rumors of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.