MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Four fighters of Iraq's Shia Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known as Hashd Shaabi, were killed and five others were injured after an attack by the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) in eastern Iraqi province of Diyala, the PMF said on Monday.

"Four were killed and five were injured among the PMF late on Sunday while they were responding to the terrorist attack launched by the IS in the Naft Khana area in the Diyala province," the PMF said in a statement.

The statement added that the 20th PMF brigade was continuing to counter the terrorist attacks.

Iraq announced victory over the IS in late 2017, three years after the terrorists overran much of the country. By March 2019, Iraq's forces, backed by US-led coalition airstrikes, retook all occupied areas. However, the IS has still been conducting sporadic attacks.