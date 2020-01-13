Four Iraqi Soldiers Injured in Rocket Attack on Balad Airbase in C. Iraq - Military Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA/WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) The Balad airbase in the central Saladin province of Iraq, where US troops are stationed, was hit by at least five rockets on Sunday, a military source told Sputnik, adding that four Iraqi military personnel were injured in the attack.

"At least five rockets from Katyusha rocket launcher from an unknown location hit the Balad base in the province of Saladin, which injured four Iraqi Air Force personnel, including two officers," the source said.

Meanwhile, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) told Sputnik that US soldiers were not injured in the incident at the Balad airbase.

Iraqi military bases housing US personnel faced multiple attacks over the past two months.

In one of the most recent cases on Wednesday, Tehran fired missiles at two Iraqi bases hosting US forces in response to the killing of Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani by a US drone strike in Iraq. No one was injured as a result of that attack either, according to Washington.