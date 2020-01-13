UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Iraqi Soldiers Injured In Rocket Attack On Balad Airbase In C. Iraq - Military Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 12:30 AM

Four Iraqi Soldiers Injured in Rocket Attack on Balad Airbase in C. Iraq - Military Source

DOHA/WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) The Balad airbase in the central Saladin province of Iraq, where US troops are stationed, was hit by at least five rockets on Sunday, a military source told Sputnik, adding that four Iraqi military personnel were injured in the attack.

"At least five rockets from Katyusha rocket launcher from an unknown location hit the Balad base in the province of Saladin, which injured four Iraqi Air Force personnel, including two officers," the source said.

Meanwhile, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) told Sputnik that US soldiers were not injured in the incident at the Balad airbase.

Iraqi military bases housing US personnel faced multiple attacks over the past two months.

In one of the most recent cases on Wednesday, Tehran fired missiles at two Iraqi bases hosting US forces in response to the killing of Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani by a US drone strike in Iraq. No one was injured as a result of that attack either, according to Washington.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack Washington Iraq Tehran United States Sunday From Housing Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss co ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives number of permanent re ..

51 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences on death of ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Sulta ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indonesian President

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends AI Retreat, launches p ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.