Four IS Suspects Arrested In Nicaragua - Police

Wed 26th June 2019 | 07:40 AM

Four IS Suspects Arrested in Nicaragua - Police

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Nicaragua's National Police reported on Tuesday about the arrest of four foreigners suspected of having links to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia).

The suspects were detained during the operation of the Nicaraguan armed forces in Rivas municipality after entering the country illegally from Costa Rica, the police said in a statement.

According to the police, two of the arrested suspects are Egyptian nationals named Mohamed Ibrahim, 33, and Mahmoud Samy Eissa, 26, while the other two are from Iraq identified as Ahmed Ghanim Mohamed Al Jubury, 41 and Mustafa Ali Mohamed Yaoob, 29.

Earlier this week, media reported that the US Department of Homeland Security had warned Mexican authorities of two alleged IS members, who could have crossed into Mexico from Central America. The notification contained the Names the two Egyptians mentioned above. The US authorities believed that the United States could be the final destination of these suspects.

After identification of these individuals and relevant operational activities, all four detainees were taken to the main migration administration of the country for subsequent extradition to Costa Rica, from where they had come to Nicaragua.

