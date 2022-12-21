Four Israeli F-16s Fire at Military Facilities in Damascus Province - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Four Israeli F-16 fighter jets on Tuesday night fired cruise missiles from the Golan Heights area at targets in Damascus, wounding two Syrian soldiers, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said.

"In the period from 00.35 to 0.

40 on December 20, 2022, four Israeli military F-16 tactical aircraft launched a guided missile strike against military facilities in the province of Damascus from the airspace near the Golan Heights. As a result of the strike two Syrian servicemen were injured," Yegorov told a briefing.

The official added that in its official notification about the missile strike on Damascus' outskirts Israel said that it targeted "pro-Iranian armed groups."