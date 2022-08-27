Four Israeli F-16s Fired Missiles at Syrian Science Center - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) Four Israeli F-16s fired missiles at a Syrian research center near Masyaf on Thursday, destroying two missiles and seven guided aerial bombs, Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.

"On August 25, from 19:16 to 19:30, four Israel Air Force F-16 tactical fighters from the eastern Mediterranean struck four cruise missiles and 16 guided aerial bombs at targets on the territory of the Syrian Research Center in the city of Masyaf. The air defense on duty of the Armed Forces of the Syrian Arab Republic destroyed two missiles and seven guided aerial bombs from the Russian-made Pantsir-S1 and S-75 systems," Egorov said at a briefing.

He also noted that as a result of Israeli airstrikes, the warehouses of special equipment of the Syrian Research Center had been damaged.