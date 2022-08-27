UrduPoint.com

Four Israeli F-16s Fired Missiles At Syrian Science Center - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Four Israeli F-16s Fired Missiles at Syrian Science Center - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) Four Israeli F-16s fired missiles at a Syrian research center near Masyaf on Thursday, destroying two missiles and seven guided aerial bombs, Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.

"On August 25, from 19:16 to 19:30, four Israel Air Force F-16 tactical fighters from the eastern Mediterranean struck four cruise missiles and 16 guided aerial bombs at targets on the territory of the Syrian Research Center in the city of Masyaf. The air defense on duty of the Armed Forces of the Syrian Arab Republic destroyed two missiles and seven guided aerial bombs from the Russian-made Pantsir-S1 and S-75 systems," Egorov said at a briefing.

He also noted that as a result of Israeli airstrikes, the warehouses of special equipment of the Syrian Research Center had been damaged.

Related Topics

Syria Israel Russia August From Arab

Recent Stories

White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas S ..

White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas Supply to Europe Ahead of Winte ..

7 minutes ago
 AJK PM grieves over loss of life & property due to ..

AJK PM grieves over loss of life & property due to floods in country

20 minutes ago
 Railways issues red-alert, sets up control rooms

Railways issues red-alert, sets up control rooms

20 minutes ago
 Trump Says No Mention of 'Nuclear' in Affidavit fo ..

Trump Says No Mention of 'Nuclear' in Affidavit for FBI Mar-a-Lago Raid, Critici ..

20 minutes ago
 FS, ambassadors hold briefing session on flood rel ..

FS, ambassadors hold briefing session on flood relief efforts in Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Europe tries to save energy ahead of winter

Europe tries to save energy ahead of winter

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.