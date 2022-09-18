UrduPoint.com

Four Israeli F-16s Fired Missiles In Syria's Damascus - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2022 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) Four Israeli F-16s fired cruise missiles and guided aerial bombs in Syria's Damascus province on Saturday, Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.

"On September 17, from 00:45 to 00:55, four Israeli Air Force F-16 tactical fighters, operating from the Golan Heights launched an air strike with four cruise missiles and ten guided aerial bombs in the Damascus Province," Egorov said.

As a result of the strikes, five Syrian soldiers were killed, Egorov noted.

