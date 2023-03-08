UrduPoint.com

Four Israeli Fighters F-16 Hit Aleppo Airport From Mediterranean Sea - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Four F-16 tactical fighters of the Israeli Air Force launched a missile attack from the Mediterranean Sea on the international airport of the city of Aleppo in northern Syria, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"On March 7, from 02:02 to 02:13, four Israeli F-16 tactical fighters launched a missile attack from the eastern Mediterranean on the Nayrab international airport in the city of Aleppo," Gurinov said at a briefing.

He added that the runway and radar had been damaged.

"The operation of the airport has been temporarily suspended, in connection with which the delivery of humanitarian cargo from foreign countries is not carried out," Gurinov said.

