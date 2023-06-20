UrduPoint.com

Four Israelis Killed, Four More Injured In West Bank Shooting - Health Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Four Israelis Killed, Four More Injured in West Bank Shooting - Health Authorities

A shooting at a gas station near a Jewish settlement in the West Bank on Tuesday killed four Israelis and injured four others, Magen David Adom (MDA), the Israeli emergency service, said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) A shooting at a gas station near a Jewish settlement in the West Bank on Tuesday killed four Israelis and injured four others, Magen David Adom (MDA), the Israeli emergency service, said.

"Update to the terror attack in Eli (the name of the settlement): Total of 8 victims of shooting, 4 confirmed deceased by MDA Paramedics after medical assessment, and 4 injured: 1 serious, 2 moderate, 1 mild, all being conveyed by MDA MICUs to hospitals in Jerusalem and Petach Tikva," the service tweeted.

The Israeli Defense Forces said that one of the attackers was neutralized and search for others is ongoing.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Bank Jerusalem David Gas Jew All

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s balance sheet up 6.3% to AED6 ..

UAE Central Bank’s balance sheet up 6.3% to AED631.6bn at end of April 2023, t ..

5 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Qatar’s Shura C ..

Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Qatar’s Shura Council

20 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Soci ..

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi t ..

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah concludes participation as Guest of Honour ..

Sharjah concludes participation as Guest of Honour of 5-day Seoul International ..

20 minutes ago
 DoH, AbbVie Biopharmaceutical, and M42 sign MoU to ..

DoH, AbbVie Biopharmaceutical, and M42 sign MoU to advance precision medicine in ..

20 minutes ago
 DLD claims Customer Service Innovation award at Re ..

DLD claims Customer Service Innovation award at Real Estate Asia Awards 2023

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.