Four Israelis Killed, Four More Injured in West Bank Shooting - Health Authorities

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) A shooting at a gas station near a Jewish settlement in the West Bank on Tuesday killed four Israelis and injured four others, Magen David Adom (MDA), the Israeli emergency service, said.

"Update to the terror attack in Eli (the name of the settlement): Total of 8 victims of shooting, 4 confirmed deceased by MDA Paramedics after medical assessment, and 4 injured: 1 serious, 2 moderate, 1 mild, all being conveyed by MDA MICUs to hospitals in Jerusalem and Petach Tikva," the service tweeted.

The Israeli Defense Forces said that one of the attackers was neutralized and search for others is ongoing.