Four Kazakh Servicemen Injured By Small Blast At Burnt Ammunition Depot - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 06:20 AM

Four Kazakh Servicemen Injured by Small Blast at Burnt Ammunition Depot - Defense Ministry

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) Four Kazakh servicemen were injured as a result of a small blast that rocked the burnt ammunition depot in the southern town of Arys when the facility was being cleared of munition fragments, the Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

On June 24, the ammunition depot was hit by a fire that left three people dead.

Residents of Arys were evacuated over the incident but were allowed to return home five days later.

"A small blast took place when the servicemen were carrying out routine work to clear the depot in Arys of munition fragments. [The incident] left four contract servicemen ... injured," the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry added that there was no threat to the safety of local residents.

