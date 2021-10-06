UrduPoint.com

Four Killed, 1 Injured In Landslide In China's Shanxi Province - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

Four Killed, 1 Injured in Landslide in China's Shanxi Province - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Four traffic police officers died as a result of a landslide in China's Shanxi province, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday.

Heavy downpours in northern China caused a landslide in Pu County in Shanxi Province, which resulted in five people buried under the rubble.

The landslide occurred on Tuesday at around 11:00 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT).

According to the CCTV, during the rescue operation, which lasted all night, all the people were recovered from the rubble. Four of the five persons died.

The victims were on-duty traffic police officers.

A day after the incident, the provincial authorities raised a level of emergency response and shut down several sites, in particular, coal mines.

Related Topics

Police China Died Traffic TV All From P

Recent Stories

47,154 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

47,154 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

8 minutes ago
 PCRWR launches IWRM implementation guidelines for ..

PCRWR launches IWRM implementation guidelines for Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 Police arrest 32 for possessing illegal weapons, l ..

Police arrest 32 for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drugs

12 minutes ago
 Two POs, two gamblers arrested; Rs 5000 cash stake ..

Two POs, two gamblers arrested; Rs 5000 cash stake money recovered

13 minutes ago
 ADCR inspects auction process at Vegetables Market ..

ADCR inspects auction process at Vegetables Market

13 minutes ago
 PCGA hails Govt approval to TCP intervention as se ..

PCGA hails Govt approval to TCP intervention as second buyer in cotton market

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.