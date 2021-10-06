BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Four traffic police officers died as a result of a landslide in China's Shanxi province, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday.

Heavy downpours in northern China caused a landslide in Pu County in Shanxi Province, which resulted in five people buried under the rubble.

The landslide occurred on Tuesday at around 11:00 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT).

According to the CCTV, during the rescue operation, which lasted all night, all the people were recovered from the rubble. Four of the five persons died.

The victims were on-duty traffic police officers.

A day after the incident, the provincial authorities raised a level of emergency response and shut down several sites, in particular, coal mines.