Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkish aerospace headquarters  

ANKARA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 23rd, 2024) A tragic attack at the Turkish Aerospace Industries' headquarters on Wednesday resulted in four fatalities and 14 injuries, as reported by government officials.

Eyewitnesses described hearing gunfire and a significant explosion near Ankara.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya labeled the incident a terrorist act, confirming that two assailants were killed and noting that three of the injured are in critical condition. Footage broadcasted earlier showed armed individuals entering the TUSAS facility.

TUSAS, Turkey's largest aerospace manufacturer, is engaged in the production of training aircraft, combat helicopters, and is developing the nation’s first indigenous fighter jet, KAAN. The company is owned by the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation and the government, employing over 10,000 individuals.

“Two terrorists were neutralized in the attack at the TUSAS site in Kahramankazan. Unfortunately, we have lost three lives, and 14 individuals have been injured," Yerlikaya stated.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, attending a BRICS conference in Kazan with Russia's Vladimir Putin, also condemned the event as terrorism. The details surrounding the cause and the attackers remain unclear, with no group yet claiming responsibility. State-run Anadolu Agency reported that prosecutors have initiated an investigation.

Some reports suggested a suicide bombing occurred and mentioned potential hostages, though officials have not confirmed these details.

Witnesses reported that employees were escorted to safe areas within the building and were not allowed to leave for several hours. They noted that the explosions seemed to occur at different exits as staff were finishing their shifts.

Media coverage included images of a damaged entrance and videos of gunfire exchanges in a parking lot, showing attackers armed with rifles and backpacks as they entered the premises. Emergency services responded with ambulances and helicopters.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the Turkish people.

President Zardari emphasized Pakistan's support, stating, “We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the swift recovery of the injured.” He highlighted the global threat of terrorism and the need for international collaboration to combat it.

PM Shehbaz also shared his condolences on X, saying, “My heartfelt sympathies go out to President Erdogan and the people of Turkey. Pakistan stands firmly with our Turkish brothers.”

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte condemned the attack, affirming the alliance's support for Turkey. The European Union's delegation in Turkey also expressed its disapproval of the violence.