UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Killed, 15 Injured In Car Bomb Explosion In Somalia's Mogadishu - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 03:00 PM

Four Killed, 15 Injured in Car Bomb Explosion in Somalia's Mogadishu - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Four people have been killed and 15 others injured in a car bomb explosion carried out by militants of the Al-Shabaab radical group (part of al-Qaeda terrorist organization, banned in Russia) near the parliament building in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Somali ARLady website, the deputy of the parliamentary secretary was among the victims.

The website also reported that the Al-Shabaab radical group claimed the responsibility for the attack.

For decades, Somalia has witnessed a bloody conflict between the Al-Shabaab terrorist group and the government forces. Al-Shabaab has sworn allegiance to al-Qaeda.

Related Topics

Somalia Injured Attack Terrorist Militants Russia Parliament Car Mogadishu Media Government

Recent Stories

President appoints new judges to Courts of First I ..

17 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.62 a barrel T ..

47 minutes ago

Exhibition on Ugandan culture to open in NYU Abu D ..

1 hour ago

Public Opinion split regarding punishment of lawye ..

1 hour ago

UAE royal family allowed to hunt Houbara Bustard

2 hours ago

Iran’s Foreign Minister says they launched missi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.