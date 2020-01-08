CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Four people have been killed and 15 others injured in a car bomb explosion carried out by militants of the Al-Shabaab radical group (part of al-Qaeda terrorist organization, banned in Russia) near the parliament building in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Somali ARLady website, the deputy of the parliamentary secretary was among the victims.

The website also reported that the Al-Shabaab radical group claimed the responsibility for the attack.

For decades, Somalia has witnessed a bloody conflict between the Al-Shabaab terrorist group and the government forces. Al-Shabaab has sworn allegiance to al-Qaeda.