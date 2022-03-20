Four Killed, 22 Injured in Belgium as Car Runs Into Crowd - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) A car rammed into a crowd of people during a carnival in the village of Strepy-Bracquegnies in Belgium's east, leaving four people killed and 22 others injured, local media reported on Sunday.

The RTBF broadcaster said that seven of the injured got serious wounds.

The driver of the car, as well as all other people inside it, have been detained, according to the report.