Four Killed, 7 Injured In Aerial Shooting Incidents By Taliban In Afghanistan - Source

Sat 04th September 2021 | 10:40 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Four people were killed and seven others were injured in Afghanistan as a result of several incidents of shooting in the air by the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia), a medical source told Sputnik on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses told Sputnik on Friday that the shooting occurred in several provinces. Residents of the Afghan capital feared that it was another outbreak of fighting, but the Islamist movement claimed they were shooting to celebrate the capture of defiant Panjshir province ” something denied by the resistance forces. The group's leadership, however, called on the militants to stop firing in light of growing concerns among Afghans.

"Four people were killed and seven injured as a result of the shooting in the air late last night," the source said.

A Sputnik source in the Kabul police said on Friday that Panjshir had been captured by the Taliban. The group's spokesman also confirmed complete control of the province. Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who has declared himself president, and resistance leader Ahmad Massoud, however, denied the seizure, with the latter sharing a photo of scared children with their hands over their ears.

