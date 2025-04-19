Open Menu

Four Killed After Spring Storms Wreak Havoc In The Alps

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2025 | 09:30 AM

Four killed after spring storms wreak havoc in the Alps

SaintJulienMontDenis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Alpine ski resorts were getting back to normal on Friday after spring storms the previous day claimed four victims in the French Alps and northern Italy, including a British holidaymaker.

The 27-year-old Briton was caught in an avalanche at the entrance to the French Alpine resort of Val Thorens in Savoie, after heavy snowfall across the mountain range.

Found in a state of cardiac arrest, he was taken to Grenoble for treatment but died that evening, local prosecutor Benoit Bachelet said in a statement Friday.

Three people died in northern Italy on Thursday after the region was hit by heavy rains.

Floodwaters carried away a 64-year-old and his 33-year-old son in their car in the Veneto region of northeast Italy.

And a man in his 90s was found dead in his flooded home in the northwest region of Piedmont.

"Intense and abundant" rain had drenched the north of Italy, turning to snow above 1,800 metres (5,905 feet) altitude, an official said.

The storms shut roads, halted trains and cut power to areas in France, Italy and Switzerland.

Although snow in April is not rare in the Alps, the amount that fell in just hours was unusual and took authorities and residents by surprise.

Officials in some parts of the French and Swiss Alps had told residents to stay indoors on Thursday before lifting the restrictions.

The avalanche alert level was raised in several regions, shutting down several ski areas. By Friday evening however, Meteo France had lowered its alert level, while still urging skiers to remain vigilant.

Many roads were shut in all three countries due to fallen trees or the risk of avalanches.

Heavy trucks were banned from using the main Mont Blanc tunnel between France and Italy and dozens that could not get through tunnels were stuck on the A43 highway linking Italy and France.

Trains were also affected, and at one point more than 3,300 homes in France and 5,000 households in Italy were left without power, according to authorities.

"It's truly exceptional," said Didier Beauchet, a retiree who has lived in Lanslebourg in the Savoie for 40 years.

"I must have seen that only five times," he told AFP, as motorists around him worked to free their snow-covered cars.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025

10 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

40 minutes ago
 Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husba ..

Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid

11 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs

12 hours ago
 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s a ..

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..

14 hours ago
 Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

14 hours ago
LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab p ..

LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations

14 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

14 hours ago
 Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA f ..

Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA for blocking his ID

18 hours ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

18 hours ago
 Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

18 hours ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

20 hours ago

More Stories From World