Four Killed, Another 3 Injured In Shooting At Bus Stop In Nizhny Novgorod Region

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 08:39 PM

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Four people were killed, another three were injured in a shhoting at a bus stop in the village of Bolshiye Orly in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, the shooter fled the scene into the forest, an officer on duty of the Unified Duty Dispatch Service of the region's Bor District told Sputnik.

"Preliminary data ... four were killed. Three [are injured]", the officer said.

He also said that the police had caught the shooter who fled into the forest.

Those injured are in moderate condition, a spokesperson for the regional emergency services told Sputnik.

More Stories From World

