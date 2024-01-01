- Home
Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2024 | 08:23 PM
Ukrainian shelling of the Moscow-held city of Donetsk on New Year's Eve killed four people and wounded 13, Russian-installed authorities said Monday
The shelling came at the end of a deadly week in Ukraine, with both sides hitting each other with large-scale attacks.
"As a result of Ukrainian shelling of central Donetsk on New Year's Eve we can say that there are four dead and 13 wounded," the Russian-installed head of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, said in a video on Telegram, adding that Ukraine used cluster munitions.
Pushilin said the attack hit the Voroshilov district in central Donetsk.