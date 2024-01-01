Ukrainian shelling of the Moscow-held city of Donetsk on New Year's Eve killed four people and wounded 13, Russian-installed authorities said Monday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Ukrainian shelling of the Moscow-held city of Donetsk on New Year's Eve killed four people and wounded 13, Russian-installed authorities said Monday.

The shelling came at the end of a deadly week in Ukraine, with both sides hitting each other with large-scale attacks.

"As a result of Ukrainian shelling of central Donetsk on New Year's Eve we can say that there are four dead and 13 wounded," the Russian-installed head of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, said in a video on Telegram, adding that Ukraine used cluster munitions.

Pushilin said the attack hit the Voroshilov district in central Donetsk.