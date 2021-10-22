UrduPoint.com

Four Killed In Abidjan As Heavy Rain Hits Ivory Coast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 07:17 PM

Four killed in Abidjan as heavy rain hits Ivory Coast

Flooding after heavy rains killed at least four people Friday in Ivory Coast's economic capital Abidjan and swept away two children, firefighters told AFP

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Flooding after heavy rains killed at least four people Friday in Ivory Coast's economic capital Abidjan and swept away two children, firefighters told AFP.

"Eight victims, including four dead and four wounded, were registered in Mossikro," a poor area of Abidjan, a spokesman said.

Meanwhile, firefighters were searching for the two lost children through "heavy material damage", after video shared online showed water sweeping away everything in its path including a car.

Most of those hurt or killed in the heavy rains lived in areas with little infrastructure, butting onto hills that can become unstable in bad weather.

