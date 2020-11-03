UrduPoint.com
Four Killed In Attack In Afghanistan's Imam Sahib District - Doctor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 02:20 PM

Four Killed in Attack in Afghanistan's Imam Sahib District - Doctor

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Four people were killed in an attack in the Imam Sahib district of the Afghan province of Kunduz, a local doctor told Sputnik on Tuesday.

A security source told Sputnik earlier in the day that a bomb went off at the commissary in the district and was followed by a clash between the military and insurgents.

According to the doctor, 25 soldiers and 15 civilians were wounded.

More Stories From World

