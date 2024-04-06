Four Killed In Coal Mine Accident In Central China
Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2024 | 12:30 PM
CHANGSHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Four people were killed in a coal mine accident in Lengshuijiang City, central China's Hunan Province, on Friday, local authorities said Saturday.
The accident took place at around 8:30 p.m. Friday and the rescue operation ended at around 2 a.m. Saturday.
An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.
Recent Stories
Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024
Al Qudus day rally held
Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh
PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..
Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy
No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told
More Stories From World
-
Heavy rainstorms to hit southern, eastern parts of China: forecast13 seconds ago
-
China provides equipment to Gwadar port for meteorological disasters management17 seconds ago
-
Woman killed, 5 injured in Australia's 2-vehicle crash10 minutes ago
-
Hayao Miyazaki's animated fantasy leads Chinese box office10 minutes ago
-
Slovakia elects new president amid deep divisions over Ukraine war10 minutes ago
-
US, China agree to hold talks on 'balanced economic growth'10 minutes ago
-
KSrelief delivers 25 tons of dates as a gift from the Kingdom to Uganda10 minutes ago
-
Mexico cuts ties with Ecuador after embassy storming in Quito10 minutes ago
-
Somali President visits International fairs, museums of the Prophet’s Biography & Islamic Civiliza ..10 minutes ago
-
Japan's TEPCO plans new installations after tainted water leaks at Fukushima plant20 minutes ago
-
Multiple rivers hit danger marks in European Russia30 minutes ago
-
Who's who in Slovak presidential election1 hour ago