UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Killed In Crash Of US Tourist Bus With Chinese-Speaking Passengers In Utah - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 01:20 AM

Four Killed in Crash of US Tourist Bus With Chinese-Speaking Passengers in Utah - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) The crash of a bus full of Chinese-speaking tourists in the US state of Utah resulted in at least four deaths, according to local media reports on Friday.

At least four people were killed and more than a dozen suffered critical injuries in a crash involving a tour bus on State Route 12 near Bryce Canyon Friday, the local Fox television affiliate reported.

Utah Highway Patrol confirmed at least four people have died and there may be more casualties as the response unfolds, the report said, noting that between 12 and 15 people have critical injuries.

The tour was primarily composed of Chinese-speaking tourists, but no further details about the company or itinerary were immediately available, according to the report.

Bryce Canyon is a popular US tourist destination known for towering red rock pillars, called hoodoos, which form a series of natural amphitheaters.

Related Topics

Company Died May Media TV

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

25 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

39 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

39 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

40 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

54 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.