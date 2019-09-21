Four Killed in Crash of US Tourist Bus With Chinese-Speaking Passengers in Utah - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) The crash of a bus full of Chinese-speaking tourists in the US state of Utah resulted in at least four deaths, according to local media reports on Friday.

At least four people were killed and more than a dozen suffered critical injuries in a crash involving a tour bus on State Route 12 near Bryce Canyon Friday, the local Fox television affiliate reported.

Utah Highway Patrol confirmed at least four people have died and there may be more casualties as the response unfolds, the report said, noting that between 12 and 15 people have critical injuries.

The tour was primarily composed of Chinese-speaking tourists, but no further details about the company or itinerary were immediately available, according to the report.

Bryce Canyon is a popular US tourist destination known for towering red rock pillars, called hoodoos, which form a series of natural amphitheaters.