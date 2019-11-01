Four Killed In Halloween Shooting In California
Fri 01st November 2019
At least four persons were killed and several wounded in a shooting at a Halloween party near San Francisco, local authorities and media reported
The shooting took place at a rented Airbnb home around Thursday night in Orinda, around 17 miles (30 km) northeast of San Francisco, according to NBC Bay Area news.
"Orinda homicide update - four fatalities, several injuries," the Contra Costa County sheriff's office tweeted early Friday.
