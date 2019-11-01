UrduPoint.com
Four Killed In Halloween Shooting In California

Fri 01st November 2019 | 07:45 PM

Four killed in Halloween shooting in California

At least four persons were killed and several wounded in a shooting at a Halloween party near San Francisco, local authorities and media reported

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :At least four persons were killed and several wounded in a shooting at a Halloween party near San Francisco, local authorities and media reported.

The shooting took place at a rented Airbnb home around Thursday night in Orinda, around 17 miles (30 km) northeast of San Francisco, according to NBC Bay Area news.

"Orinda homicide update - four fatalities, several injuries," the Contra Costa County sheriff's office tweeted early Friday.

Three people were killed and nine others wounded in a Halloween party south of Los Angeles late Tuesday, local media reported.

