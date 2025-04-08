Four killed in head-on car crash in south Brazil

(@FahadShabbir)

SAO PAULO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Four members of a single family, including a minor, were killed and four others were injured after a vehicle collided head on with a school bus in south Brazil's Parana state, the local Fire Department said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred Sunday afternoon on Federal highway BR369, in the municipality of Cambara, killing all four occupants of the car, including a 7-year-old child.

Federal Highway Police said the car was trying to overtake a line of vehicles when it smashed into the school bus traveling in the opposite direction, resulting in four students injured and hospitalized.

The school bus was taking 15 teenagers to the Cambara Agricultural College in Parana state, one of Brazil's most important agricultural hubs.