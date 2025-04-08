Open Menu

Four Killed In Head-on Car Crash In South Brazil

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Four killed in head-on car crash in south Brazil

SAO PAULO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Four members of a single family, including a minor, were killed and four others were injured after a vehicle collided head on with a school bus in south Brazil's Parana state, the local Fire Department said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred Sunday afternoon on Federal highway BR369, in the municipality of Cambara, killing all four occupants of the car, including a 7-year-old child.

Federal Highway Police said the car was trying to overtake a line of vehicles when it smashed into the school bus traveling in the opposite direction, resulting in four students injured and hospitalized.

The school bus was taking 15 teenagers to the Cambara Agricultural College in Parana state, one of Brazil's most important agricultural hubs.

Recent Stories

Global financial leaders discuss future of financi ..

Global financial leaders discuss future of financial governance at AIM Investmen ..

25 seconds ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 2025

Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 2025

52 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fract ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fractional Sukuk trading for retail ..

16 minutes ago
 Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink ..

Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink C75x, claimed to be the perfe ..

33 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to ..

Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to choose one role

39 minutes ago
 vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate A ..

Vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate All-Rounder for Power, Performa ..

41 minutes ago
Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengt ..

Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengthen investment cooperation

46 minutes ago
 Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punj ..

Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punjab

53 minutes ago
 OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ..

OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ke strong choice!

56 minutes ago
 UAE innovates to aid disaster-affected communities ..

UAE innovates to aid disaster-affected communities worldwide

1 hour ago
 EtihadWE implements 50 initiatives to support ‘Z ..

EtihadWE implements 50 initiatives to support ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy’ ..

1 hour ago
 UHS approves academia-industry expo, summer camps, ..

UHS approves academia-industry expo, summer camps, and revival of grand rounds

1 hour ago

More Stories From World