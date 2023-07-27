Open Menu

Four Killed In Helicopter Crash In Siberia

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Four killed in helicopter crash in Siberia

A helicopter crash Thursday in the southern Siberian region of Altai killed four people, the Russian emergency situations ministry said after reporting a higher death toll before the discovery of two survivor

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :A helicopter crash Thursday in the southern Siberian region of Altai killed four people, the Russian emergency situations ministry said after reporting a higher death toll before the discovery of two survivors.

The local branch of the ministry said that a "private Mi-8 helicopter hit electrical wires" while landing in the village of Tyungur and caught fire.

The ministry initially reported that six people of the 16 on board had died. It later announced that two others had survived.

"It was assumed that two people were under the wreckage but it turned out they left the aircraft on their own and independently walked to hospital in a state of shock," the ministry's press service told the RIA Novosti news agency.

In an update, the ministry said that four people died, 10 were injured and two others did not require medical assistance.

Some of the injured are in a serious condition, according to Russian news agencies.

Images released by the ministry showed firefighters working on the charred wreckage.

The ministry said that the fire had been extinguished.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Russia Died

Recent Stories

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach $13.53 bil ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach $13.53 billion

4 minutes ago
 KP ulema resent suicide attacks, terrorism inciden ..

KP ulema resent suicide attacks, terrorism incidents

7 minutes ago
 White House Criticizes McCarthy For Republican's P ..

White House Criticizes McCarthy For Republican's Pushback Over Biden Impeachment ..

7 minutes ago
 Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) issues clea ..

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) issues cleanliness plan for Ashura

1 minute ago
 'Road to Makkah' initiative paves the way for seam ..

'Road to Makkah' initiative paves the way for seamless Hajj pilgrimage: Saudi en ..

2 minutes ago
 Burundi to Host Rosatom Delegation in September - ..

Burundi to Host Rosatom Delegation in September - Foreign Minister

2 minutes ago
Spain Records Highest Quarterly Employment Rate - ..

Spain Records Highest Quarterly Employment Rate - Statistics

2 minutes ago
 Azam Butt nominated as member BISE

Azam Butt nominated as member BISE

2 minutes ago
 RTA digitised 400,000 metro documents, registered ..

RTA digitised 400,000 metro documents, registered 600,000 digital asset IDs in 2 ..

26 minutes ago
 Marchand wins third gold while Australia scoop mor ..

Marchand wins third gold while Australia scoop more titles

2 minutes ago
 Stock markets rally as traders see end to Fed rate ..

Stock markets rally as traders see end to Fed rate hikes

6 minutes ago
 True implementation of SIFC vision to usher in rev ..

True implementation of SIFC vision to usher in revolution: Prime Minister Shehba ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World