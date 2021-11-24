Four killed in Israel strikes on Syria: war monitor

Two civilians were among four people killed by Israeli strikes on Wednesday that targeted a part of Syria, a monitor said

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based group that relies on sources on the ground, said the Israeli missiles struck an area near three villages in the west of Homs province.

The raid killed four people, including two civilians, said the war monitor, although it was unable to determine whether the other two deaths were civilians or soldiers.

The official Syrian news agency SANA, citing a military official, said two civilians had been killed and seven people wounded in the strikes that were conducted at dawn.