Four Killed In Landslide In Central Indonesia
JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Four members of a family were killed after landslide hit their house in the Indonesian province of Central Java on Tuesday, a local official said.
According to a preliminary report, the disaster took place in Bruno village in Purworejo regency on Tuesday afternoon amid heavy rain.
Muhammad Abdullah, mission coordinator for the region's search and rescue agency, told local media on Wednesday that rescue teams recovered three victims on Tuesday evening and the fourth on Wednesday morning. The victims have been taken to nearby hospitals for identification.
He added that the region was poured by rain on Tuesday, triggering the landslide.
Indonesia frequently experiences hydrometeorological disasters during the rainy season. The country's National Disaster Management Agency data showed that as of November, the country has recorded more than 1,700 disaster events this year, over 1,000 of which were hydrometeorological disasters, including floods, landslides, and extreme weather.
The Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency forecasted that most of Indonesia will experience rainfall with an intensity ranging from 1,000 to 5,000 mm annually throughout 2025, beginning in November.
