Four Killed In Protests In Southern Ethiopian City: Hospital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 05:58 PM
Four people have died of gunshot wounds in the southern Ethiopian city of Hawassa, where protesters have been demanding the establishment of a breakaway state, a hospital executive said Friday
Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Four people have died of gunshot wounds in the southern Ethiopian city of Hawassa, where protesters have been demanding the establishment of a breakaway state, a hospital executive said Friday.
"There are four people dead, three men and one woman," said Zinaw Serniso, general manager of the Hawassa Referral Hospital.