Four killed in protests in southern Ethiopian city: hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

Four people have died of gunshot wounds in the southern Ethiopian city of Hawassa, where protesters have been demanding the establishment of a breakaway state, a hospital executive said Friday

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Four people have died of gunshot wounds in the southern Ethiopian city of Hawassa, where protesters have been demanding the establishment of a breakaway state, a hospital executive said Friday.

"There are four people dead, three men and one woman," said Zinaw Serniso, general manager of the Hawassa Referral Hospital.