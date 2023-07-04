Four Killed in Shooting in Philadelphia - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Four people were killed in a shooting in the US city of Philadelphia, the local branch of the ABC broadcaster reported.

According to the report, four others were injured after the Monday night shooting that occurred in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia.

One of those killed is believed to be a teenager, police said, adding that a suspect, wearing a bulletproof vest and armed with a rifle and a handgun, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.