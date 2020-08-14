Four Killed in Small Plane Crash in Eastern DR Congo - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) A small plane has crashed in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, killing all the four people on board, the governor of the South Kivu province said on Friday.

According to Daily Nation, the crash took place late on Thursday, minutes before landing. The aircraft carried two crew members, two passengers and cargo.

"I have just learned of the crash of an Agefreco Company plane which came from Kalima to Bukavu with four people on board. The investigation will determine the causes of the accident. I share the pain with the grieving families and present my most saddened condolences," Theo Ngwabidje Kasi said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Meanwhile, the Radio Okapi broadcaster reported, citing the province's transport minister, that the crash left five victims. The search for the plane is being conducted with the support of the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC.