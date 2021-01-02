UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Killed In Somalia Blast Targeting Turkish Engineers Near Mogadishu - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 08:32 PM

Four Killed in Somalia Blast Targeting Turkish Engineers Near Mogadishu - Reports

Somali terror group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing near the capital Mogadishu that killed four people, including a Turkish citizen, media reported Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Somali terror group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing near the capital Mogadishu that killed four people, including a Turkish citizen, media reported Saturday.

The blast occurred south of the capital, some nine miles away from Camp TURKSOM, Turkey's largest foreign military base, targeting a Turkish-led construction crew laying a tarmac road, Somali new portal Garowe Online reported.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the attack which targeted a project contributing to the development of the country.

"We strongly condemn this heinous attack targeting the employees of a Turkish company that undertook the Mogadishu-Afgoye road construction and contributes to the development and prosperity of Somalia," Ankara said.

Terrorists have increasingly targeted Turkish elements in the country as Ankara has increased its support and political cooperation with the Somali state in recent years.

Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s. The situation was further complicated by the emergence of terror groups like Al-Shabaab, linked to al-Qaeda (terror group banned in Russia), which regularly carry out bombings and attacks.

Related Topics

Somalia Attack Russia Turkey Company Road Suicide Mogadishu Ankara Media From

Recent Stories

Son bags 100th Spurs goal as Leeds crumble

3 minutes ago

25 bikers arrested over one-wheeling

3 minutes ago

Judicial inquiry ordered into 'killing' of boy by ..

5 minutes ago

Sarsabz Pakistan U-19 Polo Cup : LPC Remington Pha ..

5 minutes ago

Four Taliban Members Killed in Eastern Afghanistan ..

5 minutes ago

Work on Peshawar Revival Project continues: Minist ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.