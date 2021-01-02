Four Killed in Somalia Blast Targeting Turkish Engineers Near Mogadishu - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Somali terror group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing near the capital Mogadishu that killed four people, including a Turkish citizen, media reported Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Somali terror group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing near the capital Mogadishu that killed four people, including a Turkish citizen, media reported Saturday.

The blast occurred south of the capital, some nine miles away from Camp TURKSOM, Turkey's largest foreign military base, targeting a Turkish-led construction crew laying a tarmac road, Somali new portal Garowe Online reported.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the attack which targeted a project contributing to the development of the country.

"We strongly condemn this heinous attack targeting the employees of a Turkish company that undertook the Mogadishu-Afgoye road construction and contributes to the development and prosperity of Somalia," Ankara said.

Terrorists have increasingly targeted Turkish elements in the country as Ankara has increased its support and political cooperation with the Somali state in recent years.

Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s. The situation was further complicated by the emergence of terror groups like Al-Shabaab, linked to al-Qaeda (terror group banned in Russia), which regularly carry out bombings and attacks.