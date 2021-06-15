UrduPoint.com
Four Killed In Targeted Attacks On Afghan Polio Vaccinators: Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 01:34 PM

Four killed in targeted attacks on Afghan polio vaccinators: health ministry

A string of attacks on polio workers in eastern Afghanistan on Tuesday left four people dead and four more wounded, officials said

Jalalabad, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :A string of attacks on polio workers in eastern Afghanistan on Tuesday left four people dead and four more wounded, officials said.

"They were there to immunize the children against polio," health ministry spokesman Osman Taheri said, adding the attacks happened in three separate locations, over the space of around two hours.

More Stories From World

