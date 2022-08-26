UrduPoint.com

Four Killed In Tigray Airstrike As Ethiopia Denies Targeting Civilians

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Four killed in Tigray airstrike as Ethiopia denies targeting civilians

Four people including two children were killed Friday in an Ethiopian air strike on Tigray's capital, a hospital official said, as the government denied rebel claims that it had targeted civilians in the rebel-held region

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Four people including two children were killed Friday in an Ethiopian air strike on Tigray's capital, a hospital official said, as the government denied rebel claims that it had targeted civilians in the rebel-held region.

Reports of the air strike on Mekele came just days after ground fighting resumed between government forces and rebels after a five-month lull, ending a truce and dashing hopes of peace talks.

Kibrom Gebreselassie, chief clinical director at Mekele's Ayder Referral Hospital -- the region's largest medical facility -- told AFP that four people had died "by the time they arrive (at) the hospital".

"Two of the dead are children," he said in a message, adding that nine others were injured in the bombing.

As Tigrayan rebels accused the air force of hitting a residential area and a kindergarten, the government said it was "targeting only military sites." The Tigray People's Liberation Front rebel group "has begun dumping fake body bags in civilian areas in order to claim that the air force attacked civilians," the Government Communication Service said in a statement.

"Civilians are dead and injured" and a rescue operation was under way, Kindeya Gebrehiwot, a TPLF spokesman, told AFP in a message after the first air strike to hit Tigray in many months.

Two humanitarian sources in Ethiopia also told AFP they had been notified of an air strike in Mekele.

Shortly after reports of the strike emerged, the government announced it would "take action" against the TPLF and warned civilians to stay away from military targets in the northern region.

A truce in March had paused the worst of the bloodshed and allowed aid convoys to return slowly to Tigray, where the UN says millions are severely hungry, and fuel and medicine are in short supply.

But on Wednesday, the warring sides announced a return to the battlefield, with each accusing the other of firing first as fresh offensives erupted along Tigray's southern border.

The return to combat has alarmed the international community, which has been pushing both sides to peacefully resolve the brutal 21-month war in Africa's second most populous nation.

Related Topics

Africa Injured Dead Firing United Nations Died Mekele Ethiopia March Border From Government Million

Recent Stories

Flood wreaks havoc in D I Khan, kills 12 people, i ..

Flood wreaks havoc in D I Khan, kills 12 people, injures over 50 others

3 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews performance of Price Control Magis ..

Meeting reviews performance of Price Control Magistrates

3 minutes ago
 KMC to establish camps in metropolis to collect do ..

KMC to establish camps in metropolis to collect donations for flood/rain victims ..

3 minutes ago
 Rain-wind-thundershower likely at various parts of ..

Rain-wind-thundershower likely at various parts of country: PMD

3 minutes ago
 Novatek Acquires TotalEnergies' Stake in JV Ternef ..

Novatek Acquires TotalEnergies' Stake in JV Terneftegas, Boosting Ownership to 1 ..

5 minutes ago
 Over 0.1 million rain affected families received f ..

Over 0.1 million rain affected families received federal government financial as ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.