Four Killed, One Injured in Shooting in Central Israel - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Four people have died and another has been injured in a shooting in the Israeli city of Bnei Brak, Israel's national emergency medical service (MDA) reported on Tuesday.

"MDA Spokesperon's update to the incident in Bnei Brak: MDA EMTs and Paramedics are treating 5 victims of a shooting," MDA said on Twitter, later adding that four people died and one person was in critical condition.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will hold a security meeting following the shooting in Bnei Barak, his office said.

"Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will hold a security consultation at 22:00 (19:00 GMT) this evening with the Defense Minister, the Public Security Minister, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Chief-of-Staff, Director of the ISA (Israel Securities Authority), the Israel Police Inspector General and other officials," the statement read.

Meanwhile, police in Ramat Gan city said that another shooting took place on Bialik Street. Police were dispatched to the scene.

Both cities are located near Tel Aviv in the central part of the country.