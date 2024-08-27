Open Menu

Four Killed, Seven Missing As Heavy Rains Batter India's Gujarat

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) At least four people were killed and seven others went missing in the rain-related incidents in the western Indian state of Gujarat, officials said Tuesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) from Monday to Tuesday, various parts of Gujarat received significant rain.

"A total of four deaths one each in Morbi and Dahod district and two in Gandhinagar district have been reported so far since Monday," State Relief Commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey was quoted in local media as having said.

Seven persons went missing after the tractor-trolley they travelled in was allegedly swept away in an overflowing causeway in Morbi district on Monday. Reports said there were 17 persons on the tractor-trolley but 10 managed to get out and seven were swept away. The search for the missing is underway.

Officials said the Vishwamitri river which flows through Vadodara has caused severe waterlogging in residential areas in the low-lying areas. The inundation has also impacted the movement of vehicular traffic and people were seen wading through knee-deep waters.

