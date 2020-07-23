(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Four Kurdish fighters, associated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), have surrendered to the Turkish security forces in the southeastern province of Sirnak after fleeing northern Iraq, Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported, citing the Defense Ministry.

The Kurdish militants laid down arms on Wednesday in the Silopi district of Sirnak.

"As a result of our decisive operations, PKK terrorists continue to surrender," the ministry said in a statement, as quoted by Anadolu.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. Along with combating the group in Turkey, Ankara also often conducts cross-border operations in Iraq and Syria.

The PKK and Ankara signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants.