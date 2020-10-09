BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Four Kyrgyz opposition political parties ” Respublika (Republic), Ata Meken (Fatherland), Bir Bol (Unity) and Reforma (Reform) ” nominated jointly one more candidate to the post of the country's prime minister, Omurbek Babanov, according to opposition politician Tilek Toktogaziev, a member of Ata Meken.

Earlier this week, Kyrgyzstan's opposition coordination council proposed Toktogaziev as a candidate to the post.

"A decision was made to nominate a single candidate from our parties: Omurbek Babanov to the post of the prime minister and Tilek Toktogaziev to the post of the first deputy prime minister," Toktogaziev read out a memorandum, which was signed by the leaders of the four parties.

The opposition politician expressed the belief that Sadyr Japarov, appointed as prime minister by the parliament, was not a legitimate head of the cabinet.