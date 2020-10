BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Four Kyrgyz opposition political parties Respublika (Republic), Ata Meken (Fatherland), Bir Bol (Unity) and Reforma (Reform) nominated jointly one more candidate to the post of the country's prime minister, Omurbek Babanov, according to opposition politician Tilek Toktogaziev, a member of Ata Meken.

Earlier this week, Kyrgyzstan's opposition coordination council proposed Toktogaziev as a candidate to the post.

"A decision was made to nominate a single candidate from our parties: Omurbek Babanov to the post of the prime minister and Tilek Toktogaziev to the post of the first deputy prime minister," Toktogaziev read out a memorandum, which was signed by the leaders of the four parties.

The opposition politician expressed the belief that Sadyr Japarov, appointed as prime minister by the parliament, was not a legitimate head of the cabinet.