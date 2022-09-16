Four Kyrgyz Soldiers Wounded in Clashes on Border With Tajikistan - Bishkek

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Four Kyrgyz soldiers suffered wounds in armed clashes on the border with Tajikistan, the administration of the Kyrgyz region of Batken said on Friday.

"According to preliminary information, four servicemen were wounded," the administration's spokesperson said.

According to the press office of the border guard of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National, the Tajik side attacked Kyrgyz positions along the entire length of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on Friday morning.