Four Mali troops killed in attack blamed on militants

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Four troops were killed and 12 were wounded on Thursday in an ambush in central Mali, the army said, blaming the attack on who launched an insurgency eight years ago.

The troops, from an anti-poaching unit, fell into a trap set by "terrorists", the army said on social media.

It was the second time that the armed forces have suffered a loss on this scale since the military took over the country on August 18.

The attack took place between Konna and Douentza, near the town of Mopti.

Four soldiers were killed on Saturday when their vehicle was hit by a bomb.